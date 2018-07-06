Killeen police chased a man after they said he was removing the wheels off a vehicle on the side of Texas Highway 195 near Splawn Ranch on Thursday.
Police approached the man at about 11:35 a.m. after observing him taking the wheels off of the “disabled vehicle,” according to Killeen Police Department.
As an officer approached, the man got into a white vehicle and sped off.
The man then led officers on a short chase towards Farm-to-Market Road 2484 and eventually came to a stop near a wooded area. The driver fled on foot in an unknown direction, and has not been found.
“The driver is described as a white male wearing dark clothing and the case is actively being investigated,” Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email Friday.
