Luis Daniel Deleon

Luis Daniel Deleon

A man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a felony charge after Killeen police said he left the scene of an accident earlier this year and then tried to hide his damaged vehicle.

Luis Daniel Deleon, 27, “entered a plea of guilty today and sentencing will be set at a later date,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Wednesday. Deleon was charged with failing to stop and render aid, a third-degree felony offense.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.