A man who was arrested by Killeen police in January 2017 pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony sex assault charge on Monday, an official said on Thursday.
Demarquise Deniel Burrows, 36, of Pensacola, Florida, “pled guilty to aggravated sexual assault and the case is set for sentencing on Jan. 8, 2019,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
The case will be heard in the 27th Judicial District Court of Judge John Gauntt.
“Because of the enhancements of prior convictions, Burrows is facing a penalty range from a minimum of 25 years to life in prison,” Garza said.
Burrows was arrested on Jan. 18, 2017, after police said he raped a woman who was bartending at a local business, then stole money from the cash register.
Burrows entered the bar around midnight, approached a bartender and asked for change of a dollar bill. When the bartender opened a drawer, he drew a gun and threatened her, according to the affidavit.
Police received a call at 2:28 a.m. and were dispatched about a person with a gun. That person matched the description of Burrows, according to the affidavit. Later, the bartender identified him in a lineup as the person who robbed and raped her, police said.
Burrows is being held in the Bell County Jail on $150,000 bond. He also is facing a robbery charge, a second-degree felony. “The robbery case will be disposed of upon the completion of sentencing,” Garza said.
