Killeen Police Department officers were called out to the 1600 block of Roy Reynolds Drive Tuesday morning in reference to a robbery that occurred in the 4300 block of E. Rancier Ave., according to police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. Officers were advised that the victim was held at gun point and items were taken.
According to a story run by KWTX, witnesses at the gas station said the man came into the B&C Convenience Store and asked to use a phone. The witnesses said the man looked “shaken up” and told store employees the suspect had demanded his cellphone and wallet, which he handed over without incident.
