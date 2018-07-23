The street in front of the house was littered with brass casings, shining brightly in the morning sun. Glass shards were everywhere, all evidence of the drive-by shooting that had happened earlier, in the dark hours.
It had been an endless night for one family after shots rang out on May 11, around 2:30 a.m. at his home on Southern Belle, in southeast Killeen near the Harker Heights city limits.
The incident left two bullet holes in the house and vehicles in the driveway riddled with bullets and nearly totaled.
“There had to have been at least 10 shots fired,” said Francis Ferris, homeowner, tossing a mangled bullet onto the kitchen counter, a souvenir from the shooting.
He has lived in the house, in a relatively new subdivision, for about a year.
Property damage from the shooting cost the family thousands of dollars, but not everything has a dollar sign attached.
“I’ve given up on the Killeen Police Department at this point,” Ferris said. “Dealing with it was just creating stress for me and my family.”
Ferris takes issue with the police department’s recent promises to be tough on crime after he says the shooting at his house is not being investigated.
“I have always been pro-law enforcement. But what I saw was not fighting violent crime,” he said. “It’s been over 2 months now and they can’t tell me which detective is assigned to the case.”
Ferris said no one from the police department has contacted him.
“I’ve been waiting and waiting,” he said. The KPD case number is pinned to the refrigerator door, just in case someone calls.
Ferris did his own investigation during the 2 weeks after the shooting, talking to neighbors and looking at their camera footage, which captured bits and pieces of the car as it sped by.
“It was hauling,” he said.
Neighbors told him they had called police that night.
“I know the police are busy, but it wouldn’t have taken much effort to collect the videos and follow up on the information from me and my neighbors,” Ferris said.
The KPD did not respond to the Herald’s questions about if the case was being investigated and if a detective would be contacting Ferris.
Ferris said a sergeant told him that the department would step up patrols, which he said has happened. A KPD patrol passed by as the Herald was visiting the home on Wednesday.
The last time Ferris called, about 2 weeks ago, he was told to visit headquarters and fill out a form.
A long night
Ferris said his wife and children, including a newborn, were in the house.
“I jumped out of bed and made sure everyone was okay,” Ferris said. “Everyone was crying and scared.”
He kicked himself into gear, starting with locking his family inside the home.
“I spent 45 months in Iraq and I know this stuff so I locked and loaded and cleared the yard, looking everywhere,” he said. “We didn’t know at first that it was a drive-by so I thought there could be someone out there.”
Since that night, Ferris is always on guard.
“We don’t feel safe anymore,” he said.
Ferris, who said he is a combat veteran who does not associate with “hoodlums,” said the gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. but that an officer did not arrive until 7:30 a.m.
The Killeen Police Department has a slightly different record of the incident.
“Officers were dispatched…in reference to a shots fired call,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. Both KPD and Harker Heights Police Department units responded to the scene, arriving at approximately 3:01 a.m.
Officers “were unable to locate any suspicious persons or property damage,” and the call was cleared 3 minutes later at 3:04 a.m., she said.
Officers never made contact with Ferris.
Miramontez said officers were called out to the same address at approximately 6:44 a.m.
in reference to a criminal mischief report. “Upon the officer’s arrival at 6:57 a.m., they were told by the reporting person that he found bullet holes in his vehicles,” she said. “The officer obtained all the information provided to him by the reporting party and cleared the scene at 7:51 a.m. to file a report.”
Miramontez said the department has not determined a motive in this incident.
“However, in the past, the department has found that most shots fired calls are related to either a dispute between two people or groups or an involvement with high risk lifestyles,” Miramontez said.
Ferris has no idea why he was targeted.
“I think it was a case of mistaken identity, or a random crime like a gang initiation,” he said.
Regardless of the why’s, Ferris said his one overarching concern is that the case might have been “devalued” because no one was hurt or killed.
“If they let something like this go it enables that shooter to do it again,” Ferris said. “He’ll get bolder every time and next time someone will be hurt.”
