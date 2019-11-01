Brandon Royce Johnson

Brandon Royce Johnson

A man originally from Plano pleaded guilty and was sentenced in the 27th Judicial District Court earlier this week after Killeen police realized he had failed to register as a sex offender.

After Judge John Gauntt handed down a five-year sentence, Brandon Royce Johnson, 39, was listed in the Bell County Jail with no bond listed on a third-degree felony charge of failing to register as a sex offender annually, according to jail records on Friday. He was booked into jail on July 25, and sentenced on Monday.

