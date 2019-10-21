Xavier Clifford Arnold

Xavier Clifford Arnold

BELTON — A man previously from Copperas Cove was sentenced for a 2016 armed robbery for a second time on Thursday after serving time in prison but then violating his parole.

Xavier Clifford Arnold, 24, of Columbus, Georgia, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of a bond of $100,000 on the first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.

