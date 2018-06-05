A man who stabbed another man after an argument almost two years ago was sentenced to 20 years in prison, a court official confirmed on Tuesday.
Judge John Gauntt of the 27th Judicial District Court on Monday sentenced Gus Lozano Jr., 38, said Gwenda Thompson, court coordinator.
Lozano was indicted on a murder charge in September 2016, after the stabbing death of Emjomo Moore, 40, in August 2016. The murder followed an argument in a north Killeen Sun Mart parking lot.
Moore later died at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
After Lozano pleaded guilty to murder in October 2017, he was supposed to be sentenced in January 2018. The date was reset to February and reset again to Monday, according to court records.
"Issues surrounding [Lozano's] representation caused the delay in sentencing," said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday.
Lozano has been held in the Bell County Jail on a $550,000 bond since November 2016, after being arrested in California the previous month by U.S. Marshals.
Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force had worked closely with Killeen police detectives to locate Lozano.
Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes tried the case for the state.
