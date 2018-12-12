A San Diego man will be doing time in a Texas prison after stealing a Killeen man’s car and then hitting him with it, according to a court official.
Fredrick D. Rice, 25, “was sentenced to eight years in prison on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” a second-degree felony, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Rice was sentenced on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek, according to court records.
Killeen police responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle on Feb. 23, meeting with the witness “who stated he left his vehicle running at his residence while he went inside to retrieve an item,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The man told police that when he went back outside he saw a man driving away in his vehicle.
Police left the residence after taking the report, but 911 dispatchers soon informed officers that the stolen vehicle had been spotted in the area, according to the affidavit.
They met with the same witness who said “the subject who took his vehicle returned to the residence with the vehicle,” police said.
After the witness told the man to wait while he called police, “the subject drove the vehicle forward, striking him, then left the scene,” according to the affidavit.
Officers noted the witness appeared to be in pain and had not seemed to be in pain earlier in the day.
Another Killeen police officer later made a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Rice.
“Rice...admitted he took the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Rice has been in the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond since his arrest.
Fort Hood man sentenced
In a separate court case last week, a Fort Hood man received jail time for a drunken police chase and crash led to two injured passengers in 2015, a court official said.
Joshua Rashad Frank, 28, “was sentenced to four years imprisonment for the felony offense of intoxication assault with a motor vehicle,” said Garza. “Additionally, the court also sentenced him to four years imprisonment for the felony offense of evading arrest with a motor vehicle.”
Both charges were third-degree felonies.
Killeen police in June of 2015 were on patrol in the area of East Elms Road when they noticed a white pickup “exit the parking lot and enter East Elms by hopping a curb with no headlights, subsequently making a wide right turn into the left-turn lane and then with a jerking motion moving into the outside lane of northbound traffic on Fort Hood Street,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers pursued the truck and said the driver ignored sirens and lights as the vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed with no headlights on, police said.
“(The arresting officer) reports that the truck ran a signal light and that (the officer) terminated the pursuit because of vehicular traffic conditions and the high rate of speed the truck was traveling,” according to the affidavit. “Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, the white truck was involved in a crash.”
Witnesses told police they saw the truck “flying” down the road with no headlights and it collided with a small car before flipping and pinning the driver, who police then identified as Frank.
Police said the wrecked vehicles finally came to rest near the intersection of Fort Hood Street and the former Kmart shopping center at 440 Plaza in Killeen.
Two passengers in Frank’s truck were transported to the hospital, with one requiring emergency surgery.
Police also reviewed Frank’s medical records that showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.223, well above the legal limit of 0.08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.