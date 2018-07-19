TEMPLE — Temple police confirmed today that the U.S. Marshals located and arrested Raymond McKinnon, wanted in connection with a Bell County homicide, Wednesday night in Lawton, Okla.
McKinnon is in the Comanche County, Okla., Jail. Temple Police spokeswoman Shawana Neely confirmed he is the person who was found shot during a Temple traffic stop on July 11. He left Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple against medical advice the day after he was hospitalized, a news release said.
McKinnon is charged with the shooting death of Hasson Lindsey Jr., 21, of Killeen. Lindsey, an aspiring rapper from Killeen, was last seen in Temple on July 10, according to his mother, Tisha Baldwin. He was reported missing to Killeen Police on July 14, Killeen Police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
Lindsey’s body was found Tuesday along the side of Quarry Road, which is off CR 439 in Bell County, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz told a Telegram reporter.
Quarry Road is an area in rural West Bell County where people often leave trash, Cruz said.
Temple Police officers found the body and called the Bell County Sheriff’s Department since it was located within the county. Bell County sent a couple of deputies to secure the scene, and the Killeen Police Department began to assist in the investigation.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke went to the scene and pronounced the man dead. He also sent the body to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas to confirm an identification and cause of death — which came back as homicide.
Justice of the Peace David Barfield signed an arrest warrant Wednesday for McKinnon and suggested a $1 million bond.
