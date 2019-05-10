A man is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed Thursday evening in Killeen.
Around 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Killeen police responded to a stabbing call in the 200 block of Root Avenue. Upon the arrival, they located a man suffering from a stab wound.
The victim was transported by a private vehicle to a hospital in stable condition.
Killeen police continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.