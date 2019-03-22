The Killeen Police Department announced Thursday it seeks a man potentially connected with a 2015 homicide.
Arsenio Joseph Griffin is sought by police as a person-of-interest regarding a homicide that occurred Nov. 9, 2015 on Tucker Drive.
Officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 9, 2015, and found 31-year-old Robert Byrd Jr. in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. Byrd was taken to Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 8:30 p.m., according to police.
Police have previously sought Griffin at least twice in 2017.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Arsenio Griffin are asked to contact Detective Fred Harris at 254-501-8890, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
