TEMPLE — A suspect in a homicide investigation that spread across Bell County was apprehended Wednesday night by the U.S. Marshals Service in Lawton, Oklahoma, officials said.
Raymond McKinnon, 26, was in custody at the Comanche County Jail on Thursday and will remain there until he is extradited to Bell County, Temple police confirmed.
McKinnon is charged with the shooting death of Hasson Kareem Lindsey Jr., 21, of Killeen, who went missing in the Temple area on July 10. Lindsey’s mother reported her son missing to Killeen police Saturday.
Lindsey was shot and killed in Killeen, Temple police spokeswoman Shawana Neely said Thursday.
The Temple and Killeen police departments are working with the Bell County district attorney’s office on the case, Temple Deputy Police Chief Allen Teston said Thursday.
The homicide case reportedly is related to a Temple shooting incident last week.
McKinnon had gunshot wounds during a July 11 traffic stop at the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Westfield Boulevard in Temple. Two Killeen men also were arrested in connection with that incident.
Teston said the Temple department was already well into the investigative process when Lindsey’s body was found, making it easier to give information to the district attorney’s office for consideration.
Temple officers discovered Lindsey’s body early Tuesday morning along Quarry Road, which is off Farm-to-Market 439 near Nolanville, Maj. T.J. Cruz of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
Temple police called the sheriff’s department since Lindsey’s body was found within the county.
Bell County sent a couple of deputies to secure the scene, and Killeen police arrived to assist in the investigation, Cruz said.
The body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas to confirm the man’s identity and establish a cause of death.
A preliminary autopsy showed the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke said.
Temple traffic stop
The man who reportedly shot and killed Lindsey first came into the picture as a shooting victim.
McKinnon — unnamed by Temple police officials until Wednesday night — was wounded when an officer stopped the vehicle he was in July 11.
Police believe McKinnon and Lindsey got into an argument that led to a gunfight inside the vehicle during which Lindsey was shot and killed, Teston told the FME News Service. The shooting reportedly happened in Killeen near an apartment complex.
The vehicle was driven to Quarry Road, where Lindsey’s body was dumped.
The black SUV that McKinnon was in was stopped by a Temple police officer for speeding, and McKinnon got out of the SUV, said he was shot and fell to the ground.
The driver of the SUV immediately drove away with another man in the vehicle.
Other officers pursued the SUV. By the time it was stopped, the two men inside the vehicle had jumped out and ran. Officers caught up with them and arrested Frankie Nathaniel Boyd, 23, and Duvalle Sommerville, 24, both of Killeen.
Boyd was charged with evading arrest or detention and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Sommerville was charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Finding victim
Late Monday evening, Sommerville told investigators where to look for Lindsey’s body, Teston said. Officers found the body in the approximate location they were given. Because of the condition of the body, Lindsey’s identity couldn’t be confirmed without an autopsy.
McKinnon was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, but left the hospital against medical advice the day after the traffic stop.
Lindsey was last seen in Temple, his mother, Tisha Baldwin, told the Killeen Daily Herald on Tuesday. Baldwin also said her son could be anywhere in the Killeen, Temple or Belton area.
Baldwin declined to speak with a reporter Thursday.
Not knowing what was going on with her son was the hardest on Baldwin, she said in her earlier interview.
“It’s the not knowing that is hard, and no mom should ever have to endure this,” she said. “Every phone call, every knock at the door is unnerving. I don’t want to think negatively but I have so many thoughts.”
She said in her interview that her son was loved by everyone, and she was worried because he hadn’t answered his phone or contacted anyone. Lindsey was described as really social and his mother said his friends were his life.
Suspect’s record
McKinnon is from Oklahoma, but he is known to police officers in Killeen and Harker Heights.
He was arrested by Killeen police Dec. 21, 2011, and charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony. He was convicted but received a seven-year deferred probation sentence, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.
His probation was revoked April 9, 2012, and McKinnon was sent to prison for four years.
The Harker Heights Police Department arrested him June 28, 2014, on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge for which he was sent to jail for 50 days. McKinnon was paroled Jan. 5, 2016.
He was an inmate in the Bell County Jail in September 2016 on a blue warrant, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.