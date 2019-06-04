A Killeen man was arraigned Tuesday on the charge of possession of a controlled substance weighing less than 1 gram, and tried to hide the cocaine in a police vehicle, police said.
On Sunday, police were called to the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen in reference to a domestic disturbance. At the scene, police identified Patrick Terrell Swain, and determined that Swain had active warrants and arrested him. Swain was placed in the back of a police vehicle. After Swain was transported, a police officer noticed a baggie with a white, rock-like substance in the vehicle.
A Killeen Police Department detective observed video from the back of the vehicle and saw Swain reach into his front right pocket and make movements with his feet after, according to the arrest affidavit.
The police officer told the detective that he clears his car after each arrest and there was no baggie in his car prior to Swain being placed in the back of his vehicle.
The suspected cocaine was weighed at .5 grams and a presumptive positive result for cocaine was found from a reliable field testing kit, according to the affidavit.
Swain’s bail has been set at $50,000.
Other arraignments on Tuesday include:
Trakesha Perry on a charge of possession of a controlled substance weighing less than 1 gram.
