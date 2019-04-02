Killeen police say a man who was violating a protective order Sunday was arrested after attempting to evade an officer.
Michael Shawn Gray, 28, was arraigned Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and faces a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. His bond was set at $50,000.
On Sunday, police responded to a call of a violation of a protective order in the 1500 block of Jefferis Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit. While en route, police say they noticed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle involved in the reported violation. An officer initiated his siren and followed the vehicle reportedly travelling at a high rate of speed.
Police then broke off the pursuit and arrived on Jefferis Avenue, according to the affidavit, and the caller said Gray was at the backdoor of the house.
Officers arrested Gray, who reportedly later admitted to attempting to flee police.
