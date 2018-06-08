Chet Michael Shelton, 29, accused of raping and killing Gatesville toddler Makai Brooks Lamar, pleaded guilty to capital murder Friday in a plea deal for a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole, according to a press release.
Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd originally sought the death penalty, but the plea deal saves the toddler’s family from further emotional trauma, according to Boyd.
“The trial of this defendant and potential appeals and writs that would be forthcoming from it would have continued to traumatize and re-victimize them,” Boyd said in a written statement.
In 2016, Shelton was tasked with babysitting the toddler for most of the day while the child’s mother worked a double shift at a local restaurant, according to an arrest affidavit.
The affidavit also said the child’s mother came home during a break from work and the child was fine at that time. After the mother returned to work, Shelton said he found the boy not breathing and took the child to a neighbor’s home where a Coryell County sheriff’s deputy lived.
According to the affidavit, the child died a few hours later at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville.
“My office asks for the public to continue to have the family and friends of Makai Lamar in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to face the inherent challenges of losing a child they loved and cherished,” Boyd said.
