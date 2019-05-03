Killeen police seek a man and a woman after they say the pair coordinated to assault and rob an elderly man at a Killeen gas station.
Police say the man and woman entered the CEFCO at 4011 E. Stan Schlueter Loop around 10:20 p.m. on April 18, causing a disturbance. The Killeen Police Department shared security video on its Facebook page, reportedly showing the incident.
The man hit the victim in the parking lot, police said, and personal property was taken from him. The pair then made off in a silver Ford Mustang.
Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash.
