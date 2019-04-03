BELTON — Cedric Joseph Marks and Maya Renee Maxwell were indicted on capital murder charges Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told the Telegram.
Marks reportedly killed 28-year-old Jenna Scott and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin, both of Temple, in a Killeen residence on Jan. 3, with Maxwell’s help and cooperation, the indictments said.
“Additionally, Cedric Marks was indicted for tampering with evidence,” Garza said. Tampering with physical evidence with the intent to impair was listed as a third-degree felony.
The indictment said Marks and Maxwell “intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Michael Swearingin by asphyxia by strangulation and did then and there intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Jenna Scott by homicidal violence and both such murders were committed during the same criminal transaction.”
Maxwell’s indictment Wednesday said she reportedly acted individually and as a party with Marks.
An autopsy report received Wednesday showed Swearingin died from asphyxiation caused by strangulation. Homicide was listed as the cause of his death.
The report for Scott wasn’t finalized Wednesday, the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner’s office reported.
No bond was set Wednesday by press time for Maxwell’s capital murder charge, Bell County Jail records indicated. Marks remained in the Bell County Jail on bonds that totaled more than $1.75 million.
Maxwell’s bond was set at $500,000 for a previous third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence. She was indicted March 27 on that charge for her part in hiding Swearingin’s car in Austin in an attempt to keep law enforcement agencies from finding it, according to an arrest affidavit.
Maxwell gave Temple Police Department investigators information that led them to the bodies of Scott and Swearingin, and detailed Marks’ alleged part in those deaths, an affidavit showed.
Family reaction
Deborah Harrison, Swearingin’s mother, had a simple comment after she learned about the indictment. “Praise the Lord! First step in the road to justice for Michael and Jenna,” she said.
Scott’s father Jonathan said, “I hope that the DA pursues the death penalty.”
In a capital murder case, a defendant could receive the death penalty or be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Marks is represented on all of his charges by Michael White, a Temple attorney.
When asked if he believed Garza would ask for the death penalty, White said, “Not confirmed but they will.”
Garza said, “Questions concerning the application of the death penalty will be announced at a later time permitting a necessary review of pertinent information that is essential for the nature of this type of consideration.”
Marks also is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, a first-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges in connection with the ex-boyfriend’s alleged actions toward Scott.
Maxwell, Marks’ pregnant girlfriend, was in the Killeen residence at the time of the homicides, she told investigators. Maxwell said she watched Marks walk into the rooms where Scott and Swearingin were both restrained, heard struggles come from each room and then found the two friends were dead, according to an arrest affidavit.
Maxwell told investigators she was with Marks during the transportation of the two bodies to an abandoned area near Clearview, Okla., and was there when the bodies were placed in a single grave.
Marks reportedly broke into Scott’s home on Aug. 21, 2018, while she and her daughter were there. He reportedly kept the duo from calling for help and threatened Scott, her family and friends. His purpose was for retaliation, an indictment said.
Marks was indicted March 13 on the first-degree felony burglary charge.
Capture and escape
Marks had a warrant for his arrest on the burglary charge and was captured in Michigan at the home of his wife, Ginell McDonough — who reportedly hid Marks and Maxwell from law enforcement agencies. The trio was arrested Jan. 8.
After he waived extradition, arrangements were made to transport Marks back to Bell County to face the burglary charge.
Marks escaped a transport company’s custody and was captured in Conroe after a nine-hour manhunt by 17 law enforcement agencies.
Conroe Police Sgt. Scott McCann previously said his office was reviewing the escape case with the district attorney’s office to determine where the escape charge would be filed.
Also under investigation was how Marks escaped from the now-defunct transportation company, Texas Prisoner Transportation Services. That company closed on Feb. 10, days after the Feb. 3 escape, and claimed new insurance rates were prohibitive.
