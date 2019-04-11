BELTON — Although capital murder suspect Cedric Marks didn’t appear Wednesday in a Bell County courtroom, his attorney said Marks will plead not guilty to all charges.
Temple attorney Michael White, court-appointed to represent Marks, told the Telegram that his client wants a “speedy trial, the earliest opportunity to clear his name.”
White asked Wednesday to reset the three misdemeanor court dates for Marks, which Bell County Court Judge John Mischtian granted — after he paused for a few seconds.
A docket announcement date is now scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 19, to be followed by a 9 a.m. trial on June 24, according to information White’s office provided.
Marks is charged with interference with emergency call, false report to a police officer and violation of a protective order with bias/prejudice. Each misdemeanor charge is linked to events that allegedly led up to the Aug. 21 burglary of Jenna Scott’s Temple home, Scott’s Jan. 3 disappearance and the Jan. 14 discovery of her dead body on abandoned property near Clearview, Okla.
Michael Swearingin, Scott’s friend, went missing at the same time and his body was discovered, along with hers, in a shallow grave.
Marks and his pregnant girlfriend, Maya Maxwell are charged with the Temple duo’s deaths and tampering with physical evidence.
A pre-trial date of April 16 was set in Michigan for harboring fugitives for Ginell McDonough, Marks’ wife, who reportedly hid her husband and girlfriend in her Michigan home.
The misdemeanor affidavits
Scott and Marks had each filed police department complaints against the other, and Marks reportedly wanted her to drop her case. He indicated that in an email to Scott — while a temporary protective order was in place.
An arrest warrant for Marks for some of the misdemeanor cases was issued Aug. 13 by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Marks reportedly broke into Scott’s home and stopped Scott and her daughter from calling 911 for help. During that break-in, Marks reportedly threatened Scott and her family while he was under a protective order.
A warrant for interference with an emergency call was issued Aug. 21 by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
The final misdemeanor warrant was issued Aug. 29 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke after two Temple Police officers claimed Marks made a false report to them on July 31 — just after he was served the temporary protective order, the affidavit said.
The statement Marks made was in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation. Marks claimed he was assaulted by Scott, but the dates on the video he gave investigators didn’t match his assault claim.
