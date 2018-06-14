At least one man allegedly affiliated with a four-person “gypsy theft ring” was arrested Thursday in relation to a theft taking place in 2016, according to an arrest affidavit.
Michael Denikov, 51, was in Bell County Jail Thursday afternoon after officers reviewed video of an incident in 2016 at a Killeen restaurant. Denikov and three others – Melianna Denikov, Jadranka Denikov and Juba Petrov – were seen conversing with one another inside the restaurant before causing a disturbance.
One person, who the affidavit does not specify, took the purse of a restaurant employee, which contained identifying information and $2,000. A former police officer who viewed the video of this incident recognized the squad as members of the apparent “gypsy theft ring” from previous dealings with them.
The former officer who recognized them said that creating a distraction, then taking property is a common practice of the group, according to the affidavit.
Further information on Denikov’s arrest was not available Thursday afternoon on the Bell County Jail Website, nor was information on the other three listed in the affidavit.
In an unrelated incident, Troy Alexander Perrin was arraigned Thursday and faces a charge of aggravated assault of threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
