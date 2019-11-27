Six Central Texas men were arrested between Nov. 20 and 21 during a three-day operation to locate and arrest online sex predators, according to a press release from Attorney General Ken Paxton's office.

According to the release, the Child Exploitation Unit and Human Trafficking Unit of his office, in a partnership with the Copperas Cove Police Department, arrested five men charged with online solicitation of a minor and one man charged with prostitution.

