Two men arrested Tuesday afternoon in Lampasas for alleged drug possession may face additional charges of an apparent attempted abduction, according to a press release from Lampasas Police Department.
Jesse Joe Garcia, 28, and Israel Alvarez, 31, both local men, face charges of possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams. Alvarez was additionally charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly trying to swallow methamphetamine.
Before their arrest, witnesses reported a large black pick-up in which a young woman exited through the passenger door in the 900 block of South Broad.
“A male exited the pickup’s passenger side, chased, then grabbed the girl and forced her back into the pickup,” said Assistant Chief Jody Cummings in the release.
About 30 minutes later, officers located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description at McDonald’s, about two blocks from the initial incident.
Both occupants denied involvement, but potential meth was located in their vehicle.
Later Tuesday evening, the victim was located “relatively unharmed and cooperative,” according to police. The victim indicated she had been with her boyfriend earlier that afternoon. They had been in the pickup with one of the arrested men, according to police.
“She had exited the pickup but was forced back inside,” the release said.
The possible abduction is still under investigation, and police are conferring with the Lampasas County Attorney’s Office concerning possible additional charges, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.