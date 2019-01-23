Two men are facing aggravated robbery charges after Copperas Cove police said they beat and robbed a person earlier this week, according to court records.
Antonio Deon Foxx and Ronte Osyrus Ross were arrested in the 200 block of Halstead Avenue around 1:21 p.m. Monday.
Copperas Cove police responded to a robbery call on Monday around 12:08 p.m., to the 700 block of Hackberry Street, where officers met with a victim who stated he was “jumped” by four men and three women, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers noted the victim “had a large tear in his pants, had no shoes on, and had particles of grass on his shirt and feet,” the affidavit states.
All of the suspects, including Foxx and Ross, were located at a nearby apartment complex.
The victim told police that Foxx and Ross struck him in the face and on his body multiple times before they picked him up and threw him to the ground.
He told police that his fanny pack and his shoes had been taken from him, according to the affidavit. The items later were located at the apartment where the suspects were found, police said.
Neither Foxx nor Ross were listed in the Coryell County Jail as of Wednesday. Each man was given a $10,000 bond, according to the JP’s office of John Guinn, on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.