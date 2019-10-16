Two men who were set to go to trial this week on separate sexual assault charges from 2016, instead pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Amon Christian Temple of Killeen pleaded guilty to sexual assault and Cleveland Trevor Gentle of Copperas Cove pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child, according to the 264th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Tuesday. Both cases had been set for a jury trial this week, court documents showed.

