A Killeen man was sentenced to prison time after police said he held a gun to a woman’s head and threatened to kill her last year.

Novell Connor Sr., 52, “was sentenced to 6 years in prison for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.

