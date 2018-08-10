A 32-year-old Mexia man was arrested Thursday in Killeen for allegedly injecting methamphetamine into his leg outside a business.
Micah Foley was arraigned Friday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Killeen police responded to a report of a suspicious person Thursday when they identified Foley, who they learned had an outstanding warrant, according to an arrest affidavit.
An officer reportedly discovered a plastic baggie containing syringes and a substance that field tested positively for meth, weighing less than 1 gram.
