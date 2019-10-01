Steven E. Swearingen III

Steven E. Swearingen III

BELTON — The state is awaiting the outcome of a federal sexual assault case before prosecuting a Florida man accused of raping two women at a Killeen apartment complex pool just over three years ago.

Steven E. Swearingen III, 22, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Aug. 8 and was listed in jail on Tuesday with bonds totaling $100,000 on two second-degree felony charges of sexual assault.

