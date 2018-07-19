A Bastrop man who went missing in Killeen almost three weeks ago was found “alive and well,” according to Facebook conversations from his family on Thursday.
The mother and a friend of Terrell Taylor, 19, posted on Facebook that he had been located.
Taylor was reported missing after a visit to Killeen at the end of June, during which he went missing, according to Taylor's mother, previously.
On July 9, Taylor was reported missing to Killeen police, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, previously.
The Herald is working to learn more on this story, which will be updated.
