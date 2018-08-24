It was the second homicide of that week in August, 2017, and the 14th in an especially deadly year in Killeen. The mother of Glenroy Joseph Smith Jr. wants justice for her son, the 34-year-old victim of a drive-by shooting in west Killeen on Aug. 25.
It has been a year since he died.
“I have my moments,” said Catherine Scott, who lives in St. Croix, where Smith was born and where much of the family lives. “This week has been really tough; it’s like I’m not really here, but work keeps me busy.”
His mother said she “brought him home” and he is buried on the island.
“I want to get some justice, not just for him but especially for his seven children who are without a father,” Scott said. “I’m still hoping someone will come forward.”
Remembering Glenroy
Scott said it was strange when she got the news from the police about her son.
“I never imagined that this would happen to him,” she said. “He was not perfect but he was as close as they come. He was a good man, a good son and a good dad. He always gave his kids love.”
Smith was engaged to be married in December, 2017, and the couple had a daughter on the way when he was shot. The little girl, who was born in February, is his seventh child and sixth daughter.
He moved to Killeen from the U.S. Virgin Islands to work at his father’s business, and he also worked in lawn care.
To mark one year since Smith died, some family members are planning to get together on Belton Lake.
But the one-year anniversary will be a more solitary affair for Smith’s mom.
“I’m going to go to his grave with some balloons and just visit,” Scott said.
Scott said her son had no history of violent crimes and was a family man, not a party guy.
“For him, ‘going out’ was taking his children to family functions,” Scott said.
His mom had come to visit and left less than two weeks before he was murdered.
“He told me, ‘Please, don’t go,’ and I keep wondering if I had stayed would this have happened?” Scott said.
The investigation
Killeen police in a news release at the time said officers found Smith with a gunshot wound when they responded to a shooting victim call at 4:41 a.m. in the 5300 block of Allegany Drive.
They said a vehicle of unknown make and model drove by and fired several shots into the home. Police said family members immediately called 911 and Smith was pronounced dead at 6:39 a.m. at the hospital.
“I just need to get some answers even though we may never know why he was killed,” she said. “Sometimes people in the community hear things and might know who did it but are scared to go to the police and I can’t blame them. People are afraid of being called a rat.”
Scott said the police have told her they have no leads in the homicide case. The Herald asked the department if there are any persons of interest or other developments in the case.
“The Smith Jr. case is currently open and active,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. “As normal, we don’t release specific information during open and active cases.”
Killeen police have said previously that Bell County CrimeStoppers has ways to report information anonymously, or people can call KPD at 254-501-8830.
