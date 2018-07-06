The Killeen Police Department has teamed with the Texas Department of Public Safety over the course of the past several months to target violent crime in Killeen, according to a press release.
The Bell County Violent Crime Task Force, as organized by DPS, has sent various elements of their operations to Killeen.
More than 800 traffic stops were conducted, numerous guns and narcotics were recovered and over 100 arrests were made, according to the release.
The operation is ongoing, and both agencies will continue to collaborate together to reduce violent crime in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.