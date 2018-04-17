The capital murder trial of Rico Doyle, 38, of Killeen, will take longer than other trials because it is a death penalty case, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. Doyle is being tried in the 426th District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek.
The jury selection process started April 2 followed by interviews of prospective jurors, a process that could take 2-3 weeks, said Henry Garza, Bell County District Attorney.
“Because this is a capital murder case in which the death penalty is being sought, individual questioning of prospective jurors is required,” Garza said. “As a result it takes a longer period of time.” More than 230 prospective jurors are involved in the process.
After the jury selection interviews, a jury can be seated and the trial will begin, which is expected to last about 2 weeks, he said.
Doyle pleaded not guilty in September, 2015, to the charges of capital murder of Kysha D. Edmond-Gray, 42, and Deanna Louise Buster, 38, in downtown Killeen on April 21, 2015. He also pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on allegations of wounding three other people during the same incident, according to court records.
Doyle has been in the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1.2 million since being arrested in April, 2015.
