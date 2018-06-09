CRIME

Multiple police departments chased a motorcyclist on Friday who was accused of driving recklessly in Georgetown all the way to Killeen, where he crashed, according to news reports.

The man was taken to the hospital after a foot chase.

The Herald is working to get an update on this incident.

Emily Hilley-Sierzchula is reporter for the Killeen Daily Herald. Reach her at emilys@kdhnews.com

