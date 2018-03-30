A 22-year-old Killeen man is in non-life threatening condition after crashing his motorcycle Thursday in an attempt to evade law enforcement.
Comechica Jones did not pull over after a state trooper attempted to stop him for traffic violations, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Jones was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 in the area of State Highway 195.
Jones accelerated and exited onto the westbound frontage road at Willow Springs. Jones lost control in a curve near the Fort Hood main gate and crashed, according to DPS.
Jones had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Scott & White Hospital in Killeen.
The event is still under investigation and charges are pending.
It is a felony to attempt to evade a law enforcement officer.
