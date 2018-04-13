COPPERAS COVE — After a concerned citizen tipped off Copperas Cove police that a local business might be involved in prostitution, a search warrant was executed at the location on Thursday.
Copperas Cove Police worked in conjunction with the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and Immigration and Custom Enforcement to serve the warrant at Great Massage, 2520-A East Business Highway 190.
The search occurred at 1:58 p.m. and yielded four arrests, according to a press release from Sgt. Kevin Miller, Cove police spokesman. The charges include promotion of prostitution, prostitution and resisting arrest.
Shareef Raekwon Ali Barnett is charged with resisting arrest and prostitution. Kelvin Scott John and Hong Shun John were both charged with promotion of prostitution. Xiuyun Hu John is charged with prostitution.
The suspects were booked at the Copperas Cove Police Department, Miller said. The investigation continues, with the possibility that additional people will face charges for their involvement in the operation.
No additional information on the suspects was released.
