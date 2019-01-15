“Police give very, very little hope that Jenna and Michael will be found alive,” Deborah Daniel-Harrison, the mother of 32-year-old Michael Swearingin, said Sunday on her Facebook page.
Daniel-Harrison told the Telegram on Monday that the missing person case is now a multi-agency investigation.
Swearingin has been missing along with his friend, 28-year-old Jenna Scott, for 11 days now.
The Temple Police Department had no updates Monday that could be released in the case of the two missing friends, Cpl. Shawana Neely said.
Scott’s father, Jonathan Scott, waited Monday for an update from the department, he told the Telegram.
“They said they would know more by the end of the day,” Scott said.
Scott couldn’t be reached Monday by press time.
A search organized Saturday that brought in more than 100 volunteers found nothing to help pinpoint where the two friends are or what happened to them since they went missing Jan. 4.
Jonathan Scott said nothing significant was found during the search.
Scott said Temple Police discouraged any further searches in the Central Texas area.
Daniel-Harrison asked people to pray for a miracle.
“You know, it’s said God doesn’t give us anything we can’t handle,” Michael’s mother recently told the Telegram. “Well, He’s pushed the envelope quite a bit. I want my son and Jenna back alive, but if they’re dead, we have to find their bodies. We can’t have closure without their bodies.”
Swearingin and Scott were last seen at about 3 a.m. Jan. 4 in a gray Hyundai Genesis, Temple Police said. The car was found in Austin, the Austin Police Department confirmed.
Scott’s former boyfriend, Cedric Joseph Marks, 44, was arrested late Tuesday and jailed in Grand Rapids, Mich., on a Temple Police warrant. Marks was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony. The charge against Marks is a first-degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Scott filed a complaint against Marks after an incident allegedly occurred in August 2018 at her home in the 7700 block of Redbrush.
Marks has not been named as a suspect by Temple Police in the disappearances of Swearingin and Scott. Although extradition procedures began after Marks waived his arraignment, Marks wasn’t listed Monday in the Bell County Jail.
Anyone with information about the location of Jenna and Michael is asked to call Temple Police at 254-298-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.