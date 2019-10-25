Frankie Nathaniel Boyd III

Frankie Nathaniel Boyd III

 Courtesy

BELTON — A murder case from 2016 has been set for another pre-trial hearing while a federal weapons charge for the same Killeen man ends in a federal prison sentence.

During a brief pre-trial hearing on Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Mike Cooper, the defense attorney for Frankie Nathaniel Boyd, told Judge Paul LePak that he is still waiting on discovery in the murder case. The case then was re-set for another pre-trial hearing on Nov. 15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.