Fifteen of the 37 people arrested during the Killeen Police Department’s “Operation First Strike” are in the Bell County Jail as of Monday, some being held without bonds.
Over the course of three days, from April 17 through 19, police rounded up “alleged violent offenders and fugitives,” according to KPD’s news release on Monday.
The operation was meant to “send a message to gang members preying on the citizens of Killeen and Bell County,” police said in the release. Most arrests were made on parole, probation, or federal warrants. Crimes involved possession of narcotics and firearms, and one warrant for murder. Arrests also were made for failure to comply as a sex offender, driving while license invalid, harboring a fugitive, theft, robbery, assault, and counterfeiting, according to KPD.
Aside from the names and charges, no information was released Monday. Answers to the Herald’s questions about the operation and about gangs in Killeen might be available today, Miramontez said.
Charged:
Xavier Adams, 22: failure to appear on strangulation charge. Adams is listed in the Bell County Jail with a bond of $140,000.
Raymond Asbury, 22: warrant for burglary of vehicles. Asbury is listed in the Bell County Jail with bonds totaling $10,000.
Timbritt Barnes, 25: felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance.
Kaleb Bedburick, 29: possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Shemorgan Bernard, 32: parole warrant for firing a weapon.
James Bradley, 46: possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, felon in possession of a firearm and pending federal charges.
Jamez Bradley, 23: possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miles Brickell, 53: harboring a fugitive.
Geraldo Byers, 44: possession of a controlled substance.
Tranisha Carter, 30: parole warrant for assault on a peace officer and failure to identify as a fugitive. Carter is listed in the Bell County Jail with a $5,000 bond.
Travis Davis, 30: probation warrant for dangerous drugs.
Gerald Duke, 47: probation warrant for burglary of vehicles.
Josef Gomez, 53: probation warrant for driving while license invalid.
Joseph Green, 32: federal warrant for counterfeiting.
Jacqueline Harris, 54: failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Horne, 22: parole warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon. Horne is in the Bell County Jail with no bond listed.
Derrick Jackson, 49: warrant for possession of a controlled substance and driving while license invalid, three or more. Jackson is in the Bell County Jail with no bond listed.
Bryan Jennings, 35: parole warrant for robbery. Jennings is listed in the Bell County Jail with no bond listed.
Willie Lackerson, 33: warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Lackerson is listed in the Bell County Jail with a $20,000 bond.
Michael Lahue, 27: parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Lahue is in the Bell County Jail with no bond listed.
Sierra Lee, 23: warrant for theft of property. Lee is listed in the Bell County Jail with a $4,000 bond.
Terrell Lowe, 26: federal warrant (unspecified). Lowe is in the Bell County Jail with no bond listed.
Cherella Lyles, 32: warrant for theft.
Briana Martin-Dimas, 19: possession of a controlled substance, penalty group three.
Dana McGowan, 30: parole warrant for evading arrest in a vehicle and felony theft. McGowan is in the Bell County Jail with no bond listed.
Pamela Newton, 52: parole warrant for murder. Newton is in the Bell County Jail with no bond listed.
Augustin Ramirez, 34: possession of marijuana, more than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces.
James Roberson, 56: parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear. Roberson is in the Bell County Jail with no bond listed.
Devonta Robinson, 24: possession of a controlled substance.
Billy Shell, 30: probation warrant for failure to comply as a sex offender.
Quythelia Smith, 29: warrant for failure to appear.
Charles Turner, 36: federal warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Antonio Tyree, 26: theft of a firearm, pending federal charges. Tyree is listed in the Bell County Jail with a $3,000 bond.
Breauna Ware, 26: hindering apprehension and driving while license invalid.
Desmond Ware, 46: interference with the duties of a public servant.
Dexter Washington, 46: probation warrant for assault of family member and failure to identify as fugitive. Washington is listed in the Bell County Jail with $25,000 in bonds.
Jonathan Wimberley, 42: possession of a controlled substance.
