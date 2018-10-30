A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday, accused of assaulting a woman and possessing nearly 9 grams of cocaine, according to an arrest affidavit.
Jeremy Richard Pitchford was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Tuesday and faces a charge of assault with bodily injury and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver in an amount of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Early Sunday morning, Killeen police officers responded to a report of a violent domestic assault at a hotel located in the 2700 block of Curry Drive. A woman was observed to be bleeding from the mouth, and Pitchford was identified as the person who assaulted her.
Pitchford was located on the property near the pool, according to the affidavit, and was observed to be carrying a bag. Police asked him to put down the bag when they observed Pitchford’s hand was bleeding around his knuckles. The affidavit said he had a towel with blood on it on top of the bag.
Pitchford was placed under arrest. His bag was then searched, and officers found a digital scale and 11 separately packaged, small baggies of suspected cocaine, according to the affidavit.
The suspected cocaine tested positive for the drug, according to the affidavit, and weighed in at approximately 8.7 grams.
