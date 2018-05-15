One scantily clad man allegedly walking around Harker Heights Elementary School prompted an inside dismissal Tuesday afternoon.
Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott said the man was near the school around 3 p.m. wearing a robe with his underwear visible.
Police are still looking for the man, Abbott said.
Students were released to parents inside the school or to buses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.