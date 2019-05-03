There’s a mobile app available that connects doorbell cameras to police reporting.
It’s called Neighbors by Ring and with the help of local law enforcement agencies, crime is monitored and reacted in real time to catch “porch pirates” or other criminals in the act.
The app connects through a Ring or other doorbell camera device that streams live audio and video directly to a smartphone or tablet, allowing homeowners to stay connected whether in the kitchen or across town.
For one resident it has prevented their home from being robbed.
In March 2018, Killeen resident Ashley Williams received constant alerts from her app while at work.
Williams said when she opened her phone notifications, she saw a live image of two men dressed like utility workers trying to break in her front door.
“The Ring device connected my voice from my office to the porch. When I said the words ‘Get the heck away from my door!’ They panicked and left,” she said.
Through Neighbors, an image can be uploaded and shared to other app users. Other alerts such as suspicious persons or live crime can be exchanged.
For safety purposes, no names or locations are used when posting about activities through the app.
According to a Ring spokesperson in an email, the Killeen Police Department partnered with Ring in September 2018, one the first law enforcement agencies in the state.
"Ring launched the Neighbors app in May of 2018. Since then we have been proud to partner with agencies throughout Texas and in states across the county," the Ring spokeswoman said.
One example of the efforts were from a post through the Bell County Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
Authorities received information about a suspected car burglar in different neighborhoods in Killeen. The individual was monitored on the Ring camera systems between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. since the first week of April.
Through the Neighbors app, several posts of the same suspect were shared more than 300 times.
“The Ring App helps detectives with the investigation after the fact if there is a video,” Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
There is no requirement to have Ring equipment to download the app.
For more information about Neighbors visit, www.shop.ring.com/pages/neighbors.
Another app
Along with the Neighbors app, Texas-based mobile app P3 also allows the public to share information anonymously with Crime Stoppers programs, law enforcement, schools and large corporations around the world.
“The app allows the person to anonymously submit, review and update a tip. If a crime happened out of state, it can be submitted through P3 and our agencies will connect with a local law enforcement agency,” Miramontez said.
Anonymity is protected at all times.
In many cases, information may be eligible for a reward.
For more information, go to p3tips.com.
