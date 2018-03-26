Imagine that a representative from your cell phone provider called and told you that he or she wanted to help set up voice recognition to your account. Then just hours later, your cell phone service ceases to work. You can’t call anyone else or receive text messages.
This is exactly what happened to Rachel Teneyuque and her husband. The two live in Harker Heights. What began as major inconvenience nearly cost them thousands of dollars. Now, their bank accounts are frozen to prevent further fraud, and a mortgage payment is due in just a few days.
When a scammer steals your cell phone service and number, it’s called a “port-out” scam, according to the Better Business Bureau. The scammer finds out your name and phone number, and makes a phone call in an attempt to find out as much personal information as possible. Then, he or she can receive confirmation texts about bank accounts straight to their personal phone. That’s what happened to Teneyuque.
“I feel like I need to reach out, because I didn’t know I had to protect my cell phone account number like my social security number,” Teneyuque said. “I neeed to go back to paper billing and make sure that does not get in the hands of anyone.”
Almost immediately, the scammers tried to transfer $8,000 to an external account, Teneyuque said. USAA noticed the suspicious activity and attempted to contact her, but was not able to do so, because her phone was deactivated. Instead, they reached out to her father-in-law, and the money was returned to their account.
Teneyuque and her husband are still paying for cell phone accounts that someone else has transferred to a pay-as-you-go Tracphone.
Ofelia Miramontez, a spokeswoman from the Killeen Police Department, said that the department has not received any complaints or reports of a port scam. The Harker Heights Police Department did not respond to an inquiry about this case.
The Better Business Bureau reccomends being proactive about the entire situation. Contact your cell phone service provider before anything happens, and try to set up a unique pin number or extra verification question to add an extra layer of security. If your phone suddenly switches to “emergency calls only,” be sure to contact someone, because that is what happens when your service is switched to another provider.
These scammers have been around since years ago. We should have been aware of this scam. Almost everyday since few years ago I can read reports and complaints filed at sites like http://whycall.me about these scams. Stay safe, folks.
