Dillan Marion McCullers

A Bell County court set a new trial date for a Fort Hood man accused of recording himself sexually assaulting a woman in February.

Dillan Marion McCullers is facing one charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, and one charge of publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material, a state jail felony, according to court records.

