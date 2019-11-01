Derrick Lamont Bailey Jr

Derrick Lamont Bailey Jr

BELTON — A new trial date has been set for a Killeen man accused of aggravated kidnapping after his last trial ended in a mistrial in August.

The first-degree felony case of Derrick Lamont Bailey, 27, is set for jury trial on March 30, 2020, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Thursday. Bailey was listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

