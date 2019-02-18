As the Killeen Police Department continues to investigate the city’s first homicide of the year, a community mourns the loss of a student, friend and poet.
Obadiah Moishe Bush, 17, died from injuries sustained in a shooting on Covey Lane Saturday night and was pronounced dead early Sunday morning, police said.
“Obadiah was a very respectful young man,” said Stephanie Allen, a former teacher of Bush’s. “He was very intelligent in his studies and a helper amongst his peers. He had a way of lifting others up while they were down. It’s unfortunate and painful to hear of his death. He will forever be in the hearts of the lives he touched while on this earth.”
Richard White, a local fitness trainer and volunteer, said he spent almost a year mentoring Bush when he served as a volunteer at the juvenile detention center.
“He was easy-going, and liked to laugh. He was always telling his little jokes. And he was in love,” White said Monday.
White donated books of poetry he had written to the detention center library and encouraged the children to write as a way of expressing their feelings.
“Every time I went over there, some of the boys would have poems picked out that they wanted me to perform for them, and Obadiah always wanted me to do some of the love poems.”
Bush fell in love with poetry during the pair’s mentorship, White said. One day, toward the end of Bush’s time in the detention center, White suggested the group organize a poetry event where the boys could share their own writing, but Bush said he wouldn’t be there to participate.
“He told me ‘I won’t be here! I’m getting out of here and I’m not coming back,’” White said. “He called me just a few weeks ago to tell me he was out. He seemed to have his head on right, then the next thing I hear is what happened this weekend.”
Killeen police officers responded to a shots fired call at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Covey Lane.
Their preliminary investigation revealed there was a disturbance between multiple people and at some point several shots were fired. Bush was reportedly shot during the disturbance and was taken to the hospital by friends, where he was pronounced dead just hours later.
Killeen police said they were continuing to investigate on Monday, but didn’t say if any arrests had been made.
In 2018, Killeen saw seven confirmed homicides — a 61 percent decrease from the 18 homicides the year before. Police have attributed this improvement to enhanced procedures and practices, but White says still more needs to be done to keep the community safe.
“We need something for these kids to do to keep them out of trouble,” White said. “We need more intramural sports or things like talent shows kids can get involved with. They have too much idle time with nothing to do except deviate from a positive path.”
In the past, White has organized chess leagues and story times for neighborhood children, but stopped because of a lack of volunteer help. He is now urging the community to get involved in any kind of positive activity for youth so that kids can stay safe and out of trouble.
krobertson@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.