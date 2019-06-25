No arrests have been made yet for a case where a suspect in a Killeen burglary was reportedly shot, police said Tuesday.
Officers responded to a reported home burglary Sunday at 5:09 a.m. in the 2200 block of Wheeler Avenue, according to a Killeen Police Department news release. When they arrived, they were told the victim was sleeping in the house when noises from inside the home woke them up. According to the report, the victim got a handgun just as the unknown suspect entered the bedroom. The victim reportedly fired a shot at the suspect, who fled eastbound on Wheeler Avenue.
The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds, according to KPD.
Those with information should call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.