A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday opted to not indict a man who is seen on video shooting and killing another man during an argument on a Killeen street in 2017, an official said on Wednesday.
"Today, the Bell County grand jury was presented the completed investigation of the Texas Rangers and after due deliberation...they decided not to return an indictment in connection with the death of Curtis Shelley," said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, in a statement.
Officials have repeatedly declined to release the name of the person accused in the homicide of Shelley, 27, who was killed Nov. 12, 2017, in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive.
Officers found Shelley with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood in critical condition where he later died, according to police.
Garza said that the case was not being treated differently because the shooter is related to a Killeen Police Department employee.
"As a result of the subject of the investigation being related to an active officer with the Killeen police department, Police Chief Charles Kimble requested the Texas Rangers to handle the investigation," Garza said in the statement.
