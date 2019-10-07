A police cruiser was involved in an accident Sunday night while responding to call in southwest Killeen.
"The officer was responding to a major call at 6:35 p.m. and was traveling in the inside lane of Stan Schlueter Loop," Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said. "As he approached the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Jake Spoon (Drive), the officer lost control of the vehicle, striking a vehicle that was stopped on the outside lane of Stan Schlueter and Jake Spoon."
