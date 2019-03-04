Family and friends of James Scott Reed, 40, gathered Sunday in the 200 block of West Hallmark in protest of the Killeen Police Department's use of no-knock warrants, which reportedly resulted in Reed's death Wednesday.
According to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, Reed was killed during an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of West Hallmark Avenue in Killeen. Family and friends of Reed met Sunday near the site of the shooting to remember his life and protest KPD's use of no-knock warrants.
According to Kimble, officers were executing the no-knock warrant when someone inside the residence began firing at them. Two officers then reportedly exchanged fire with the suspect.
Kimble said at a news conference last week that officers had applied for the no-knock warrant because the suspect had a violent history and was known to be armed when he was selling narcotics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.