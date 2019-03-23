No-knock raids: Used by Killeen police, but a controversial tactic

Glass and shrapnel go flying, and at times bullets and blood, too, but no-knock warrants continue to be a tactic used by the Killeen Police Department.
No-knock raids in Killeen have led to numerous injuries and two fatalities, including a respected police detective in 2014 and one civilian last month during an early-morning drug raid.
Discussion on social media about no-knock warrants has continued to flare but the raids are nothing new in the city.
Since 2012, the Killeen Police Department has executed 81 no-knock warrants throughout the city, with 13 injuries sustained and two fatalities, according to information obtained by the Herald through a Texas Public Information Act request.
The seven occupants and six officers who were injured sustained mostly minor injuries such as abrasions and cuts from glass, but the information from KPD might not have contained the full story. It did not account for trauma among both civilians and police officers while enduring a situation akin to a war zone.
On Oct. 25, 2017, a SWAT team served a no-knock warrant on a home on Bur Oak Drive. One of the occupants, who was not the target of the raid, had his 9-year-old granddaughter sleeping in a bedroom near the front of the home, close to where explosives were detonated, according to a Herald story on Oct. 31, 2017. The man, along with a NAACP representative, complained about the situation to Killeen’s mayor, who apologized. That incident, one of 34 raids conducted that year, is listed as “no injuries” despite trauma suffered by the little girl, who was afraid to stay in her home, the family said.
The death of James Scott Reed, 40, during the raid on West Hallmark Avenue on Feb. 27 has prompted resurgence of discussion.
At the Herald’s recent forum for Killeen City Council candidates, most candidates tried to find a middle ground by saying it should be a last resort or left up to judicial and law enforcement leadership. One candidate, Mellisa Brown, took a firm stand against the practice. Another candidate, Jim Kilpatrick, said he had participated in no-knock warrants while in the military and understood their utility, according to a Herald story March 4. To see candidates’ comments, go to: bit.ly/KDHforumnoknock
Too risky?
The family of Reed told a media outlet that he did not fire at officers. KPD has not released many details about the incident, during which an officer was injured by glass.
Charles “Chuck” Kimble, KPD chief, said at a news conference afterward that the department had applied for the no-knock warrant because Reed had a violent history and was armed while selling narcotics. Reed’s family told the TV station that they did not deny he sold drugs, but does not believe he shot first.
Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
One large police department recently has virtually eliminated the use of no-knock warrants after a raid left two civilians dead and five officers injured.
A Houston Chronicle story on Feb. 19, 2019, quoted the city’s police chief, Art Acevedo, as saying the tactic was “...probably going to go by the wayside...” because he didn’t “see the value” in them. He said there might be a less than 1 percent chance that a no-knock raid might be used in a “specific case.”
Many in Killeen still are waiting for resolution of the 2014 shooting death of Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie in May of that year. Marvin Guy, the target of a no-knock warrant, remains in the Bell County Jail on $4 million in bonds, and a trial date has not been set in the capital murder and attempted capital murder charges against him in the detective’s death.
Guy, a suspected drug dealer, has said he opened fire because he did not know it was police breaking through his windows and doors. Guy is a convicted felon who was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.
Less than three months after Dinwiddie’s death, the department’s SWAT team executed another no-knock warrant.
Killeen’s police chief, who joined the department in September 2017, did not give specific responses to the Herald’s questions about the topic, but he did say police policies are continually evaluated.
The tactic is used “under very specific conditions and after a briefing of executive staff of the police department,” Kimble said on Feb. 22, in a brief written response to the Herald’s questions. “Very specific criteria must be present for the authorization. A constant review of no-knock warrants is always ongoing and changes are made when appropriate.”
Much information from the Herald’s public information request was redacted because of safety concerns for officers, police said, but the department provided former Chief Dennis Baldwin’s “Orders, Policies and Procedures” regarding high-risk warrants. Baldwin was the chief from 2004 to 2016, until moving to an assistant city manager position in Killeen. He retired this year.
Policies are meant to “(ensure) that the safety of the public and members of this department are balanced with the need to bring the suspect into custody,” the document states.
The document outlines three main times a no-knock warrant might be used: If the “suspect has committed a felony offense involving violence, serious injury or death, or where the suspect may have used a deadly weapon during the commission of an offense or to avoid apprehension”; if the suspect has “a documented history of violence and the use of a deadly weapon” and if the suspect has “fled from police custody or made it known that he will resist with force any attempts to be placed into custody.”
Reed, the man who was killed in the raid in February, had a criminal history of 12 charges, both misdemeanor and felonies, in both Bell and Travis counties dating back to 1996. The majority of charges were narcotics possession, but he was convicted of a robbery in 1996 and resisting arrest, search or transport in 2007, according to Texas Department of Public Safety data.
Why use them?
A former police officer and professor of criminal justice with Texas A&M University-Central Texas, speaking in general on the topic and not specifically about KPD, said there are two main reasons for the tactic: evidence preservation and a reduction of risk to officers.
“If someone has any advanced warning of even a few seconds they have an opportunity to destroy evidence by throwing documents in a fire, flushing drugs or simply hiding evidence,” said Tammy Bracewell, Ph.D. “There are always risks associated with being a police officer but these risks are amplified anytime a warrant is executed. If an officer has reason to believe there are weapons in the home or the individual is violent, the best way to avoid anyone being hurt is to surprise the individuals so there is limited opportunity to obtain a weapon.”
Bracewell said most no-knock warrants are conducted without injury.
“No-knock warrants give police the authority to enter the residence without announcing their presence first, but they do announce as they are entering,” she said. “Police are loud when they enter on purpose because the goal is to obtain evidence or arrest individuals without incident.”
Bracewell said that additional oversight is needed in police departments, but “there are not currently any studies that show the risk of no-knock warrants outweighs the benefits.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.