The misdemeanor case of a former Killeen City Council candidate accused of disrupting a City Council workshop meeting last year is set to be heard in a Bell County courtroom next month.
Mellisa Brown, who ran for the council this past election cycle, said on Wednesday she intends to plead not guilty to the Class B misdemeanor charge of disrupting a meeting.
“By the time my next scheduled appearance arrives on June 14 it will be almost a year (10 months) without being able to actually be heard by the court,” Brown said. “I’m hoping that I can begin the judicial process this time or that the charges will be dismissed.”
The case is set to be heard by Judge John Mischtian of Bel County Court-At-Law 2.
The county attorney, who could not talk specifics about the case, said attorneys from both sides are talking. Brown is being represented by Anthony Smith.
“They’re exchanging information, but I can’t be sure if they can reach a (plea bargain) agreement by that time,” said Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols on Wednesday.
Brown has dug in her heels.
“At this point I’ve informed my attorney that I have no intentions of accepting the plea bargain,” she said. “The proposed bargain was to plead no contest to a reduced charge, pay a fine, and be able eligible to have my record expunged.”
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said on Wednesday that he did not have any comment about the case and said he has not been contacted by anyone about the case.
It all started on Aug. 7, 2018, when Brown was arrested following a verbal altercation with the mayor when he did not allow her to address the council.
Brown, who approached the dais at Councilwoman Shirley Fleming’s request to address the council, was denied a chance to speak after another resident was allowed to make remarks earlier in the discussion. She was escorted out after an exchange with the mayor.
During the course of being removed from the building by the sergeant-at-arms, municipal court Judge Mark D. Kimball ordered her arrest, according to video of the incident.
Brown was later charged with the Class B misdemeanor, and posted $2,000 bond.
She refused a plea deal that was offered in December that would have given her six months of deferred adjudication probation in exchange for a guilty plea.
On the night of her arrest, Brown was booked into the Killeen City Jail. Police and the city have refused to release her booking mug photo, citing privacy concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.